Great Plains Health sponsors annual Cowboy Kickball tournament

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Cowboy Kickball tournament returned to North Platte Wednesday night.

Coworkers, family, and friends gathered at the Wild West Arena to play some friendly kickball.

Though this is a fairly new event for NEBRASKAlandDays, it has become very popular.

Michael Simonson, a Great Plains Health employee, said Cowboy Kickball is a great bonding activity for local businesses to participate in. “We’ve been coming out since they started it and the hospital started sponsoring teams,” said Simonson. “It was such a great time we couldn’t miss it this year.”

The stands were filled as the arena doors opened for public viewing.

For another fun upcoming event, head out to the Wild West Arena Thursday at 6 p.m. for Taps and Tunes.

