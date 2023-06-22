Habitat for Humanity to hold final information meeting Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Habitat for Humanity will conduct its final information session for the season on Saturday.

The final information session will take place at 1 p.m. at the Habitat administrative office near North Cottonwood and East 5th Streets. Translation services will be available at the free event.

Attendance is required to receive an application.

Saturday’s session will be the last of four sessions provided this season. The next opportunity to apply will be in 2024.

If families have applied in the past, but were not selected, they are encouraged to reapply if they still have a need for better housing. The deadline for applications is July 31.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity builds homes, communities and hope. Additionally, they help individuals and families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. If a family has a need for better housing, the ability to pay, and the willingness to partner, they may qualify for a Habitat home.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.

