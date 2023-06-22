Habitat for Humanity to hold final information meeting Saturday

Habitat for Humanity will conduct its final information session for the season this Saturday.
Habitat for Humanity will conduct its final information session for the season this Saturday.(MGN Online, Habitat for Humanity)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Habitat for Humanity will conduct its final information session for the season on Saturday.

The final information session will take place at 1 p.m. at the Habitat administrative office near North Cottonwood and East 5th Streets. Translation services will be available at the free event.

Attendance is required to receive an application.

Saturday’s session will be the last of four sessions provided this season. The next opportunity to apply will be in 2024.

If families have applied in the past, but were not selected, they are encouraged to reapply if they still have a need for better housing. The deadline for applications is July 31.

The North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity builds homes, communities and hope. Additionally, they help individuals and families achieve strength, stability, and self-reliance through shelter. If a family has a need for better housing, the ability to pay, and the willingness to partner, they may qualify for a Habitat home.

For more information, contact the Habitat office at 308-534-6251.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week
A parade of severe weather chances lasting Wednesday into Friday
Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated Wednesday into Friday
A three vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon resulted only with minor injuries.
Three-vehicle crash results in minor injuries
Brayden Britton
Missing North Platte teen found
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Throwback Thursday: The history of NEBRASKAland Days
South Platte River Flooding
Flooding remains a concern along the South Platte River
Progress made at the Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision as the first two foundations are put...
Two foundations in place at Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision in North Platte