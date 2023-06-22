How to keep cool on the cheap during the summer

By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the cost of electricity rising faster than the temperature is, it is important to know different ways to save on your electric bill.

Grant Otten at Nebraska Public Power District says there are multiple ways to save when trying to keep cool.

“The big thing is making sure that before you go out for the day, you turn your thermostat up and when you get home, you turn it down,” Otten said.

Thermostat
Thermostat(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Otten also mentioned that there are grants for certain items like smart thermostats, so it is always a good idea to check with NPPD to see if you qualify.

Otten also wanted to remind everyone that NPPD can help if you are concerned about being able to pay your bill on time.

“We really encourage those people to reach out to us,” Otten said. “We can work with those customers and we’ll do our best to help them.

To contact NPPD you can call 1-877-ASK-NPPD or visit their website here.

