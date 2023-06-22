North Platte mayor weighs in on tax valuation increase

By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some Lincoln County homeowners are getting quite the stick shock when it comes to opening their property tax appraisals. Some have reported 30 to 50 percent increases or more in their valuations.

News 2 spoke with North Platte Mayor Brandon Kelliher about why this is happening. He said the increases are due to inflation and the low supply of housing, which is in high demand.

Kelliher said one of the primary goals for the council will be to bring the tax levy down as much as possible for the upcoming city budget.

“In one case, someone had a three bedroom house in the system and it was configured as an eight bedroom house, which made the house much bigger, therefore the valuation went up significantly, so make sure your settings are correct,” Kelliher said.

The deadline to file a protest with the county clerk’s office is June 30. Protest forms 422 are available at the assessor’s office or on the Lincoln County website.

