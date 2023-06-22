NPCC hosts girls youth volleyball and basketball camp

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The volleyball and women’s basketball teams at North Platte Community College held day one of a three day girls youth sports camp on Wednesday.

The camp continues on Thursday and Friday for the campers who are in 3rd-5th grade. Each day consists of two block each lasting two and a half hours with a one hour lunch in the middle, block number one works with the volleyball team, while the afternoon block is with the basketball team.

“I think it gives our student athletes a chance to get out into the community,” said Jeff Thurman, head coach of the women’s basketball team at NPCC, “but it ranges from ball handling, to rebounding, to defense, to layups and shooting, all the skills, but what we really want to try and teach is being great teammates.”

Another camp is scheduled later in the summer for girls in 6th-8th grade.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.