Police search for missing North Platte teen

Brayden Britton
Brayden Britton(Courtesy)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old North Platte teen who was last seen early Sunday morning on the city’s east side.

The North Platte Police Department stated Brayden Britton was last seen around 1:15 a.m. on the 2100 Block of East E Street on June 18.

Officials described him as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call NPPD at 308-535-6789. You can also call Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 308-534-8400 or lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.

