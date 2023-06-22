Police search for missing North Platte teen

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Police are searching for a 16-year-old North Platte teen who was last seen early Sunday morning on the city’s east side.

The North Platte Police Department stated Brayden Britton was last seen around 1:15 a.m. on the 2100 Block of East E Street on June 18.

Officials described him as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should call NPPD at 308-535-6789. You can also call Lincoln County Crimestoppers at 308-534-8400 or lincolncountycrimestoppers.com.

