Strong to severe storms with heavy rain to round out the workweek

Strong to severe thunderstorms, along with heavy rainfall will be possible during the day Thursday!
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- The wet and stormy conditions will continue for our viewing area Thursday into Friday, with hazardous conditions possible.

A busy jet stream continues to bring in rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the viewing area, and with the lift in the atmosphere, shear in the mid and upper levels and moisture coming from the Gulf of Mexico, this will allow for the area to see waves of thunderstorms, and some being on the strong to severe side Thursday into Friday. Damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes and locally heavy rainfall will be possible. 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible with locally higher totals. Highs during this time will be cooler than normal, with values only climbing up into the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s with breezy winds, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph.

During the weekend, the clouds will clear out, as high pressure builds in and temperatures will climb into the 80s with relatively calm winds, and more sunshine throughout the area.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

