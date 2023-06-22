Two foundations in place at Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision in North Platte

Progress made at the Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision as the first two foundations are put in place.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is being made at a Lincoln County housing development this week as the first few modular homes were officially added.

The first modular homes for the North Platte Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision were set in front of the first two completed foundations.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation purchased the 13.2-acre site from the City of North Platte for the development as the community continues to address the ongoing housing crisis.

Mulligan Meadows is north of the North Platte Cemetery with the first two foundations being located along Adams Avenue and West 17th Street.

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

