Two foundations in place at Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is being made at a Lincoln County housing development this week as the first few modular homes were officially added.

The first modular homes for the North Platte Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision were set in front of the first two completed foundations.

The North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation purchased the 13.2-acre site from the City of North Platte for the development as the community continues to address the ongoing housing crisis.

Mulligan Meadows is north of the North Platte Cemetery with the first two foundations being located along Adams Avenue and West 17th Street.

