Board of Regents appoint new UNL chancellor, approve tuition hikes at meeting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As students head back to University of Nebraska campuses in the fall, the cost of classes will be higher and there will be a new face in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln chancellor’s office.

At Thursday’s Board of Regents meeting, regents discussed and voted on multiple topics including appointing a new chancellor to UNL with a significant salary increase, Husker Athletics duties transitioning from the UNL chancellor’s duties to the university president, alcohol sales for Nebraska Volleyball Day in Memorial Stadium and Ted Carter’s plan to tackle university system’s finances during the upcoming school year.

Regents appoint new chancellor to UNL with a significant salary increase

The Board of Regents voted unanimously to make Rodney Bennet the 21st chancellor at UNL. In the new role, he will make $720,000, far more than Ronnie Green who is leaving the role at the end of the month. Previously, he served as the president at the University of Southern Mississippi.

As Bennet assumes his duties, tuition will be increasing for UNL students by 3.5 percent as a part of the university’s efforts to control the cash flow, while battling inflation.

“There’s a level of perhaps, empathy maybe that we might be losing a little bit when we talk about not necessarily legitimizing how that might impact a student who already faces food insecurity,” Hakim Lotoro, UNO Student Regent, said.

UNL’s tuition is still one of the cheaper schools in the Big Ten.

Ted Carter’s plan to tackle university system’s finances during 2023-24 school year

State funding to the university system has increased by 2.5 percent but despite the increase in tuition and funding, the university still faces a projected shortfall of $27 million for fiscal year 2024.

“If all we talk about is cuts, we’re never going to get in a growth mindset,” Ted Carter, Nebraska University President said.

President Ted Carter created a five-point vision to guide the university.

“In my view this is the time we have to learn- as we have always done in our 154-year history, how to play defense and offense at the same time,” Carter said.

The vision includes focusing on students, highlighting academics and research, staying transparent and and improving operations.

The regents presented two short-term strategies to address the shortfall, including a hiring freeze for non-faculty positions and a 2.5 percent quarterly cut for non-personnel budgets.

Ted Carter’s memo will be posted on the board of regents website and emailed throughout the university system.

Carter said he wants to remain transparent about the university’s goals.

President Ted Carter to oversee Nebraska Athletics, alcohol to be sold at Volleyball Day in Memorial Stadium

Husker Athletics duties transition from the UNL chancellor’s duties to the university president

During the meeting, the Board of Regents voted for volleyball, football and other sports within husker athletics will transition to President Carter. Previously, the chancellor oversaw sports at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

This role includes managing the transfer portal, leading the Go Big project, dealing with name-image and likeness issues and more.

Alcohol sales approved for Volleyball Day at Memorial Stadium

In another vote, fans in Memorial Stadium will now be able to consume alcohol at the highly-anticipated Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

The Board of Regents approved the alcohol sales for the August 30 matchup featuring four Nebraska schools and a sold-out memorial stadium, with 10 Regents on board voting for it and two voting against it.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney will play Wayne State in an exhibition match and afterwards, it will be a regular season match between Nebraska and Omaha.

The match could very well be the most-attended women’s sporting event in U.S. history.

A few regents commented on the topic.

“My concern with this particular one is we’ve sold 80,000 tickets. Some of the folks that bought tickets maybe perceived it to be a more family type event that would not be serving alcohol,” Regent Jim Scheer said.

However, regent Rob Schafer was in favor of allowing alcohol sales. “I am a strong believer that we should treat adults as adults and let them make adult decisions and if they make a bad decision there’s consequences for those,” Schafer said.

