Former Husker leads Australian Select Colts into North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former Husker baseball player Steve Fish leads the Australian Select Colts baseball team into North Platte Friday for a doubleheader against the North Platte Plainsmen.

Fish has been in charge of the team since 2010, they bring players of all ages from Australia and other nations to the United States to develop their skills and potentially get the opportunity to play for a college team. The team started out with a group of players from Perth, Australia, and have now grown into a team that sees players from multiple nations tour the country.

“It’s been tough the last few years because of COVID,” Fish said. “We haven’t been able to bring a lot of our kids over, but we have picked up kids from other countries, such as Hong Kong, Singapore, we’ve picked up kids from Dubai, we’ve got some Canadian kids, we’ve got kids from Alaska, Japan, Korea, and of course Australia, it’s just a big mix of kids from all over the world who want to come over and play college baseball.”

On the field the players get used to playing the game much differently than they do in Australia, according to Cooper McMaster, a pitcher and shortstop on the team. American baseball is played at a much quicker pace. McMaster also says the trip has taught him a lot about America during the tour.

“It’s been great, lots of different culture shocks from back home and getting to learn the American people and what it is like over here and the competition has been great,” McMaster said.

The Australian Select Colts make their way to Scottsbluff next as they continue their tour around the country.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.