North Platte Plainsmen rained out on Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen’s first of two games against the Australian Select Colts scheduled for Thursday was postponed following overnight rain on the field.

According to the team, the weather from early Thursday morning left the field in an unplayable condition, and forced the postponement.

The teams will make up Thursday’s game in the first part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m., game two which is scheduled for Friday will follow.

