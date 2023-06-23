North Platte Plainsmen rained out on Thursday

North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team(Kelsley Wilkinson)
By Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte Plainsmen’s first of two games against the Australian Select Colts scheduled for Thursday was postponed following overnight rain on the field.

According to the team, the weather from early Thursday morning left the field in an unplayable condition, and forced the postponement.

The teams will make up Thursday’s game in the first part of a doubleheader beginning at 4:00 p.m., game two which is scheduled for Friday will follow.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week
A three vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon resulted only with minor injuries.
Three-vehicle crash results in minor injuries
A parade of severe weather chances lasting Wednesday into Friday
Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated Wednesday into Friday
Brayden Britton
Missing North Platte teen found
The victim found in a Terrytown neighborhood early Saturday morning has been identified as...
Scottsbluff Police Department identifies man found dead in Terrytown

Latest News

Nebraska Wrestling
Huskers release non-conference wrestling schedule
Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Jaz Shelley #1 WBB vs Illinois
Huskers set for loaded home schedule at PBA
Photo from 2022 Big Ten Volleyball Media Days: Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along...
Big Ten Conference prepares for second annual Big Ten Volleyball Media Days
Campers gather at center court at McDonald-Belton gym as day one of NPCC's girls youth sports...
NPCC hosts girls youth volleyball and basketball camp