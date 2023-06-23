North Platte Public Transit to offer shuttle service for NEBRASKAland Days concerts

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Public Transit is offering round-trip shuttle service to concerts at the Wild West Arena in an effort to cut down on traffic flow.

The cost is $10. Only cash will be accepted.

Buses will run every 30 minutes starting at 6 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.. Return passage will begin 30 minutes after the concerts.

The pick-up locations are as follows:

Location Area 1: Ramada, Holiday Inn Express, Super 8 Motel, Days Inn, and Fairfield Inn

Location Area 2: Best Western Plus, North Platte Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn, and Quality Inn

Location Area 3: Hospitality Inn, Travel Lodge, Tru by Hilton, Comfort Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Studio 6, and America’s Best Value Inn

Location Area 4: Motel 83, North Platte Public Service Parking Lot - 1402 North Jeffers Street

Location Area 5: Parkade Plaza West End Parking Lot - 205 East 6th Street

