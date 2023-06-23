Significant Severe Weather expected during the late afternoon to evening hours Friday; Quiet and seasonable weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- A significant severe weather episode is expected during the day Friday with all hazards possible to likely. Calmer conditions are expected over the weekend.

A southeasterly flow, ahead of storm system, will bring in different directions of winds within the atmosphere, which is known as shear. That, along with lift, moisture and instability in atmosphere will allow for the chances of strong to severe thunderstorms across the area. Damaging winds, near hurricane force(74mph or greater), large hail(tennis ball to baseball sized),isolated to near scattered tornado potential possible, especially in the Panhandle and west of Highway 83 and locally heavy rainfall, which could total between .25 to .5 inch with locally higher totals. Highs ahead of the system will climb into the low to mid 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, which will aide in the fuel of the thunderstorms. Breezy conditions will be present, with speeds around 5 to 15 mph. The main timing for these storms will be between 3 p.m. CDT and midnight CDT. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s.

Severe weather likely during the day Friday, with all modes likely (Andre Brooks)

During the weekend, conditions will improve, as our system will move towards the east, and this will bring in high pressure across the area, with highs climbing up into the mid to upper 80s with sunny skies.

Warm and quiet conditions are in store for the area this weekend (Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.