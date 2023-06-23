Taps and Tunes sells out again

Annual event brings breweries and beer lovers together
Employees of Second Chapter brewery serving customers at Tap and Tunes at Wild West Arena on...
Employees of Second Chapter brewery serving customers at Tap and Tunes at Wild West Arena on June 22, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Taps and Tunes event at Wild West Arena was held on Thursday.

The event sold out, as ticket holders could enjoy live music and beverages from over a dozen breweries present.

North Platte breweries, Peg Leg and Pals participated in the event.

Taps and Tunes is the usual precursor to the start of the NEBRASKAland Days concert series.

This year the concerts will be headlined by Cody Johnson on Friday and Jason Aldean on Saturday.

