Taps and Tunes sells out again

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The annual Taps and Tunes event at Wild West Arena was held on Thursday.

The event sold out, as ticket holders could enjoy live music and beverages from over a dozen breweries present.

North Platte breweries, Peg Leg and Pals participated in the event.

Taps and Tunes is the usual precursor to the start of the NEBRASKAland Days concert series.

This year the concerts will be headlined by Cody Johnson on Friday and Jason Aldean on Saturday.

