Throwback Thursday: The history of NEBRASKAland Days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The history of North Platte’s biggest celebration goes back for over half a decade, when it started in 1965.

The first NEBRASKAland Days celebration was held in Lincoln and organized by the Nebraska Game and Parks Department, and it was meant to honor the spirit of Nebraska.

After a few years, the celebration was moved to North Platte to coincide with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and became a permanent fixture of the city in 1968.

One event, where one celebrity is chosen each year for their contribution to the history of the Wild West, no longer exists is the Buffalo Bill Awards. The award ended in 2007.

The concerts have also always been a large fixture bringing stars like Johnny Cash to North Platte.

According to Jim Griffin, the curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, the celebration brings the best of Nebraska together.

“Its a great way for all of us to celebrate our heritage and culture but what makes up Nebraska,” Griffin said. “Our agricultural background, our hospitality, it’s a great way to celebrate the great qualities of Nebraskans.”

