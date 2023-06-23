Throwback Thursday: The history of NEBRASKAland Days

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The history of North Platte’s biggest celebration goes back for over half a decade, when it started in 1965.

The first NEBRASKAland Days celebration was held in Lincoln and organized by the Nebraska Game and Parks Department, and it was meant to honor the spirit of Nebraska.

After a few years, the celebration was moved to North Platte to coincide with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and became a permanent fixture of the city in 1968.

One event, where one celebrity is chosen each year for their contribution to the history of the Wild West, no longer exists is the Buffalo Bill Awards. The award ended in 2007.

The concerts have also always been a large fixture bringing stars like Johnny Cash to North Platte.

According to Jim Griffin, the curator of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, the celebration brings the best of Nebraska together.

“Its a great way for all of us to celebrate our heritage and culture but what makes up Nebraska,” Griffin said. “Our agricultural background, our hospitality, it’s a great way to celebrate the great qualities of Nebraskans.”

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities identify body found in UP locomotive earlier this week
A parade of severe weather chances lasting Wednesday into Friday
Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated Wednesday into Friday
A three vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon resulted only with minor injuries.
Three-vehicle crash results in minor injuries
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Brayden Britton
Missing North Platte teen found

Latest News

Regents appoint new chancellor to UNL with a significant salary increase
Board of Regents appoint new UNL chancellor, approve tuition hikes at meeting
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Progress made at the Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision as the first two foundations are put...
Two foundations in place at Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision in North Platte
South Platte River Flooding
Flooding remains a concern along the South Platte River
Two foundations in place at Mulligan Meadows Housing Subdivision in North Platte