Two car crash knocks down sign, reduces traffic to one lane

A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street Thursday.
A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street Thursday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street before 6 p.m Thursday.

North Platte Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling north on Dewey when a Cadillac Escalade traveling east on C Street failed to yield to traffic. The Escalade crashed into the Terrain causing it to crash into a sign and knocking it down.,

Air bags were deployed. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

