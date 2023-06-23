Two car crash knocks down sign, reduces traffic to one lane

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street before 6 p.m Thursday.

North Platte Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling north on Dewey when a Cadillac Escalade traveling east on C Street failed to yield to traffic. The Escalade crashed into the Terrain causing it to crash into a sign and knocking it down.,

Air bags were deployed. One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

