Voter identification to be implemented in Nebraska by the 2024 Primary Election

(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Earlier this month Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen signed a bill into law that establishes voter identification requirements for elections in the state. Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen said 97% or 98% of voters in Nebraska already possess a form of valid identification that meets the requirements set in place by the legislature this past year.

“Voters will have to present a valid photographic ID,” Evnen said. “So what is that? Well, a driver’s License or state-issued ID is both fine. There are other forms of ID that are also permitted; a Nebraska college or a university-photo ID, military ID, tribal ID, passports, and hospitals or assisted living or nursing homes, the graphic records that they maintain on their residents will be permitted.

Secretary Evnen has advocated for voter identification for years and while the measure has officially been signed into law, Secretary Evnen and his office still have work to do before Nebraska’s next election.

“I’ve supported voter ID for years, I supported the Constitutional Amendment that the voters passed overwhelmingly last November,” Evnen said. “I supported the Legislation that the Unicameral passed this session. Those parts are in the rear-view mirror, but, what is ahead of us now is making sure that our voters are fully informed about these requirements and how they work. Along with working with our county clerks and county election commissioners to make sure that they have everything in place as well to implement voter ID.”

Secretary Evnen stresses that if a voter does not have a valid form of identification for voting purposes, one can be obtained free of charge at local DMVs. Voter ID will be in place statewide for elections starting in 2024.

Additional information on Nebraska’s Voter ID requirements can be found here.

