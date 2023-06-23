Washington state man pleads not guilty in fatal crash near Beaver City

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Washington state man charged in connection with a fatal crash near Beaver City says he’s not guilty.

Court records show 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanov is charged with two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, two counts of willful reckless driving and one count of violating a stop sign. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Wednesday in Furnas County District Court. A hearing in the matter is scheduled September 14, but court records indicated no trial date had been scheduled. Ulanov is in the Phelps County jail in Holdrege on $350,000 bond.

Ulanov was arrested April 27 after a two-vehicle crash in which a woman and a teenage girl from Burlington, Colo., were killed.

The state patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 283 and 89 about two miles west of Beaver City. A westbound Dodge Ram pickup driven by Ulanov of Lynwood, Wash., ran a stop sign and crashed into a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 43-year-old Olvin Luna, also of Burlington, Colo. Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Norton County Hospital in Kansas.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the victims were 43-year-old Miriam Mejia Barrientos and 13-year-old Sloan Luna Portillo, who was Olvin Luna’s daughter.

