Washington state man pleads not guilty in fatal crash near Beaver City

Driver arrested after multi-fatality crash in Furnas County
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Washington state man charged in connection with a fatal crash near Beaver City says he’s not guilty.

Court records show 28-year-old Kyiaz Ulanov is charged with two counts of motor-vehicle homicide, two counts of willful reckless driving and one count of violating a stop sign. He pleaded not guilty to those charges Wednesday in Furnas County District Court. A hearing in the matter is scheduled September 14, but court records indicated no trial date had been scheduled. Ulanov is in the Phelps County jail in Holdrege on $350,000 bond.

Ulanov was arrested April 27 after a two-vehicle crash in which a woman and a teenage girl from Burlington, Colo., were killed.

The state patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highways 283 and 89 about two miles west of Beaver City. A westbound Dodge Ram pickup driven by Ulanov of Lynwood, Wash., ran a stop sign and crashed into a northbound Hyundai Santa Fe driven by 43-year-old Olvin Luna, also of Burlington, Colo. Ulanov and a passenger in the pickup were treated for non-life threatening injuries at Norton County Hospital in Kansas.

The Nebraska State Patrol said the victims were 43-year-old Miriam Mejia Barrientos and 13-year-old Sloan Luna Portillo, who was Olvin Luna’s daughter.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A parade of severe weather chances lasting Wednesday into Friday
Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated Wednesday into Friday
Dawson County to host ceremony welcoming $750 million business
The City of North Platte has issued nuisance notices to property owners about overhanging tree...
City of North Platte issues notice to property owners about overhanging tree branches

Latest News

A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street Thursday.
Two car crash knocks down sign, reduces traffic to one lane
Employees of Second Chapter brewery serving customers at Tap and Tunes at Wild West Arena on...
Taps and Tunes sells out again
The North Platte Public Transit will once again offer round-trip shuttle service to the...
North Platte Public Transit to offer shuttle service for NEBRASKAland Days concerts
Severe weather likely during the day Friday, with all modes likely
Significant Severe Weather expected during the late afternoon to evening hours Friday; Quiet and seasonable weekend