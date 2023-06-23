Winners for the NEBRASKAland Days Competitive Art Show announced

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The winners for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Competitive Art Show were announced this week.

The art show is in its fifth year and this year’s exhibition was juried by artist and Doane Professor Eric Stearns.

The awards ceremony was held June 20 at the Prairie Arts Center. The exhibit will be open through the end of the month for the community to view Tuesday thru Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission is free.

The winners are as follows:

People’s Choice: Three For the Road by David Dorsey

Best of Show: Lookin’ Back by Linda Egle

2-D Western:

1st Place: Buddy by Taylor Majerus

2nd: Pretty in Pink by David Dorsey

3rd: Morning Meditation by Roberta Barnes

Wildlife:

1st Place: Whisper of Strength by Tim O’Neill Wildlife

2nd Place: When the Dust Settles on the Day by Roberta Barnes

3rd Place: Run Wild by Sue Perez

Landscape:

1st Place: Fiery Chariots by Yelena Khanevskaya

2nd Place: Grassy Waters by Sharon Skinner

3rd Place: Apricity Trouvaille by Linda Lacey

Photography Western:

1st Place: Salt Wells Stallion by Rachel Reeves

2nd Place: Sharp Brim by Brandy Jamerman

3rd Place: Onaqui Dust by Rachel Reeves

Wildlife:

1st Place: Look Out Below by Keith Howe

2nd Place: Fight or Flight by Marella McCarthy

3rd Place: It’s Lonely at the Top by Keith Howe

Landscape:

1st Place: Everything the Light Touches by Keith Howe

2nd Place: Blades of Brilliance by Jess Smith

3rd Place: Nebraska Sunset by Pat Schoenfelder

1. She Dreams of Wild Horses - Jess Hill

2. Western Floral - Katie Berglund

3. Return of the Prodigal Sun - Yelena Khanevskaya

4. Measure of Wealth - Linda Egle

5. She Dreams of Wild Horses - David Dorsey

6. Flower Shop - Sue Perez

7. Winter - Wava Best

8. Cut in Town - Jess Hill

9. Three for the Road - David Dorsey

10. Lean on Me - Amber Blessin

11. Chuckwagon - Roger Herrick

12. Mystic Morning - Jess Smith

13. Pretty in Pink - Pat Schoenfelder

14. Don’t Make me come over there - Keith Howe

15. Live - Cole Brockmoller

16. Doe in the Snow - Yelena Khanevskaya

17. In the End - Jessica Hill

18. Palomino - Monica Eby

19. Beaver Dam Oasis - Terry Kingston

20. Escape - Jay Lewis

21. Red winged Blackbird - Erin Koger

22. The Good Life - AJ Junker

23. State Farm Winter- Megan Hynes

24. Great White Buffalo - Mary Hasenauer

25. Birdwood Creek - Monica Eby

3-D:

1st Place: Lookin’ Back by Linda Egle

2nd Place: Stagecoach by Roger Herrick

3rd Place: War Dance by Cole Brockmoller

