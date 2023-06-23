Winners for the NEBRASKAland Days Competitive Art Show announced
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The winners for the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Competitive Art Show were announced this week.
The art show is in its fifth year and this year’s exhibition was juried by artist and Doane Professor Eric Stearns.
The awards ceremony was held June 20 at the Prairie Arts Center. The exhibit will be open through the end of the month for the community to view Tuesday thru Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.. Admission is free.
The winners are as follows:
People’s Choice: Three For the Road by David Dorsey
Best of Show: Lookin’ Back by Linda Egle
2-D Western:
1st Place: Buddy by Taylor Majerus
2nd: Pretty in Pink by David Dorsey
3rd: Morning Meditation by Roberta Barnes
Wildlife:
1st Place: Whisper of Strength by Tim O’Neill Wildlife
2nd Place: When the Dust Settles on the Day by Roberta Barnes
3rd Place: Run Wild by Sue Perez
Landscape:
1st Place: Fiery Chariots by Yelena Khanevskaya
2nd Place: Grassy Waters by Sharon Skinner
3rd Place: Apricity Trouvaille by Linda Lacey
Photography Western:
1st Place: Salt Wells Stallion by Rachel Reeves
2nd Place: Sharp Brim by Brandy Jamerman
3rd Place: Onaqui Dust by Rachel Reeves
Wildlife:
1st Place: Look Out Below by Keith Howe
2nd Place: Fight or Flight by Marella McCarthy
3rd Place: It’s Lonely at the Top by Keith Howe
Landscape:
1st Place: Everything the Light Touches by Keith Howe
2nd Place: Blades of Brilliance by Jess Smith
3rd Place: Nebraska Sunset by Pat Schoenfelder
1. She Dreams of Wild Horses - Jess Hill
2. Western Floral - Katie Berglund
3. Return of the Prodigal Sun - Yelena Khanevskaya
4. Measure of Wealth - Linda Egle
5. She Dreams of Wild Horses - David Dorsey
6. Flower Shop - Sue Perez
7. Winter - Wava Best
8. Cut in Town - Jess Hill
9. Three for the Road - David Dorsey
10. Lean on Me - Amber Blessin
11. Chuckwagon - Roger Herrick
12. Mystic Morning - Jess Smith
13. Pretty in Pink - Pat Schoenfelder
14. Don’t Make me come over there - Keith Howe
15. Live - Cole Brockmoller
16. Doe in the Snow - Yelena Khanevskaya
17. In the End - Jessica Hill
18. Palomino - Monica Eby
19. Beaver Dam Oasis - Terry Kingston
20. Escape - Jay Lewis
21. Red winged Blackbird - Erin Koger
22. The Good Life - AJ Junker
23. State Farm Winter- Megan Hynes
24. Great White Buffalo - Mary Hasenauer
25. Birdwood Creek - Monica Eby
3-D:
1st Place: Lookin’ Back by Linda Egle
2nd Place: Stagecoach by Roger Herrick
3rd Place: War Dance by Cole Brockmoller
