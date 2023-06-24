Athlete of the Week: Carmelo Ortiz

This week's Athlete of the Week is Carmelo Ortiz of the North Platte Plainsmen
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s athlete of the week is North Platte Plainsmen catcher Carmelo Ortiz.

Baseball has always been the sport of choice and a passion for Ortiz.

“So I started playing at three years old thanks to my dad, so I’ve been playing ever since, middle school, high school, college and summer leagues, I just play all year round,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz, who is originally from Milwaukee, plays his college ball for the Milwaukee Area Technical College Stormers. In his freshmen year with the Stormers, Ortiz appeared in 12 games. He intends to play at MATC for his sophomore season.

“I think I can develop more and become a better player, I would like for baseball to pay for my school so I can go to a four year institution and get my degree,” Ortiz said.

Despite a rocky start to the season, he has helped the Plainsmen win two of their last three games.

Ortiz is currently third on the team in batting average, hitting .353, in eight games this season for the Plainsmen. Next up for Ortiz and the Plainsmen, they’ll host the Game Day Angels on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Bill Wood Field.

