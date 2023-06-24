Australia Select Colts visit Plainsmen for doubleheader

Colts and Plainsmen
The Plainsmen hosted the Australian Select Colts for a doubleheader on Friday
By Marko Jerkovic and Jon Allen
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen took on the Australian Select Colts in a doubleheader on Friday.

The Colts are led by former Husker baseball player Steve Fish.

In game one of the doubleheader the Colts held off a late charge to defeat the Plainsmen, 3-2.

In game two the Plainsmen got their revenge as the two sides split the two games on Friday with the Plainsmen winning game two 8-4.

The Plainsmen ar back at home on Saturday as they take on the Game Day Angels.

