Cody Johnson takes the stage at Wild West Arena after 30 minute rain delay

By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cody Johnson took the stage at the Wild West Arena after a 30 minute rain delay due to lightning in the area.

The arena was evacuated for the greater part of an hour and started letting people back in around 7 p.m.

Concert goers were not deterred by the delay, with cheers being let out as the gates being reopened.

