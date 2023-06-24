Flatlander’s Car Club hosts viewing at Westfield Center

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Flatlander’s Car Show returned to North Platte Saturday.

The club had their second ever car viewing today at the Westfield Shopping Center from 9-12 a.m..

The Flatlander’s Club started in Ogallala and has since moved to North Platte.

Charles Johnson, the club president, said the members will take any chance they get to show off their one-of-a-kind vehicles. “Anytime we can get them out and show them off it’s a lot of fun,” said Johnson.

The viewing today had antique cares dating back to 1912.

Admission to the show was free and open to everyone.

Johnson encourages anyone who has a timeless piece to consider joining the club.

