New building to allow for quicker severe weather response at Wild West Arena

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The new building on the north eastern side of the Wild West Arena contains an emergency office, and centralized location where teams can access emergencies quicker.

The building was finished in 2023 and also holds green rooms for talent as well as other facilities to make the preparation of events at the Wild West Arena more fluent and easier for teams to plan.

The emergency management teams used to work out of multiple vans and having a central building will make life much easier for them, says Brandon Myers, with the emergency management for Lincoln County.

“Everyone has got to remember if we say we’re going to evacuate the arena, there is good reason for it,” Myers added. “We are seeing a storm coming that has dangerous aspects to it. it’s all public saftey we just want to make sure that everyone that’s out there is going to be safe.”

The arena was evacuated early on Friday due to lightning in the area before the first concert of NEBRASKAland Days. The public was allowed back in around 7 p.m. and the concert started about 30 minutes later than scheduled.

