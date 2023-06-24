Waldron called up by San Diego Padres

Former Husker Matt Waldron is set to become the 39th Nebraska baseball player to reach the...
Former Husker Matt Waldron is set to become the 39th Nebraska baseball player to reach the Major Leagues after his contract was selected by the San Diego Padres on Friday.(UNL)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Former Husker Matt Waldron is set to become the 39th Nebraska baseball player to reach the Major Leagues after his contract was selected by the San Diego Padres on Friday.

It marks the first MLB call-up for Waldron, who is scheduled to make his first career start against the Washington Nationals tomorrow night at 7:40 p.m. CT.

The Omaha native has played with Triple-A El Paso since June of 2022 after spending time in the minor league since 2019.

A four-year letterwinner with the Huskers, Waldron capped his time at Nebraska with a 21-16 record and 3.48 ERA in 62 career appearances, including 43 starts on the mound. Waldron finished his career ranked in the top 10 of several Nebraska pitching records, including third in innings pitched (300.1), fourth in strikeouts (253), tied for fifth in starts (43) and tied for eighth in wins (21).

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street Thursday.
Two car crash knocks down sign, reduces traffic to one lane
A parade of severe weather chances lasting Wednesday into Friday
Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rainfall anticipated Wednesday into Friday
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
South Platte River Flooding
Flooding remains a concern along the South Platte River

Latest News

Carmelo Ortiz, catcher for the North Platte Plainsmen speaking before a game on June 23, 2023.
Athlete of the Week: Carmelo Ortiz
Players from the Australian Select Colts high five each other as they leave the field in the...
Former Husker leads Australian Select Colts into North Platte
Athlete of the Week: Carmelo Ortiz
North Platte Plainsmen men college wooden bat baseball team
North Platte Plainsmen rained out on Thursday