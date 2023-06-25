Plainsmen fall to Gameday Angels

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen were having a resurgence over the past week, winning three of their last five games.

They hosted the Gameday Angels from Parker, Colorado on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

After jumping out to an early lead in the first few innings, the Plainsmen were outscored 14-6 to finish the game.

The Angels defeated the Plainsmen, 14-8.

Next up for the Plainsmen, they’ll host the Angels again at Bill Wood Field on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.