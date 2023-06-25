Plainsmen fall to Gameday Angels

North Platte Plainsmen players gather on the mound for a pitcher meeting during a game on June...
North Platte Plainsmen players gather on the mound for a pitcher meeting during a game on June 24, 2023.(KNOP-TV)
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Plainsmen were having a resurgence over the past week, winning three of their last five games.

They hosted the Gameday Angels from Parker, Colorado on Saturday at Bill Wood Field.

After jumping out to an early lead in the first few innings, the Plainsmen were outscored 14-6 to finish the game.

The Angels defeated the Plainsmen, 14-8.

Next up for the Plainsmen, they’ll host the Angels again at Bill Wood Field on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two car crash reduced traffic to one lane on South Dewey Street Thursday.
Two car crash knocks down sign, reduces traffic to one lane
Cody Johnson took the stage at the Wild West Arena after a 30 minute rain delay due to...
Cody Johnson takes the stage at Wild West Arena after 30 minute rain delay
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
South Platte River Flooding
Flooding remains a concern along the South Platte River
Employees of Second Chapter brewery serving customers at Tap and Tunes at Wild West Arena on...
Taps and Tunes sells out again

Latest News

Jovan Suarez readies to swing in game one of the doubleheader between the Plainsmen and the...
Australia Select Colts visit Plainsmen for doubleheader
Former Husker Fish leads Australian Select Colts into North Platte
Plainsmen host Colts for doubleheader - Highlights
Former Husker Matt Waldron is set to become the 39th Nebraska baseball player to reach the...
Waldron called up by San Diego Padres