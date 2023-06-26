Former Husker named Nebraska soccer assistant

By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Husker alum and current volunteer assistant Savanah Anderson-Baer has been named a full-time assistant coach for the Nebraska soccer program, head coach John Walker announced Monday.

Anderson-Baer will join Walker and assistant coaches Marty Everding and Ian Bridge on the Husker staff. The NCAA Division I Council adopted a proposal in January that, among other changes, allows teams that utilized a volunteer coach to add a full-time coach position beginning this season.

A 2018 All-Big Ten selection and two-time captain, Anderson-Baer spent two seasons post-graduation playing professionally. In 2020-21, she competed for the Orlando Pride and in 2021-22, she was a part of the MSV Duisburg team in Germany. After her professional playing career, Uveges was a medical assistant while coaching at TOCA and currently coaches for Sporting Nebraska. She was also a cardio-pulmonary intern at St. Elizabeth hospital and a volunteer coach in Nicaragua with Soccer without Borders.

A native of Bartlett, Ill., Anderson-Baer was a three-year letterwinner for the Huskers from 2017-2019, capturing All-Big Ten and Preseason honors. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten member, she made 44 appearances at Nebraska and scored 11 goals and tallied four assists. Anderson-Baer, who graduated in 2019, was a 10-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

