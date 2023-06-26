Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

Floyd Martin
Floyd Martin(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln on Sunday.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 88-year-old Floyd Martin died at the facility where he was incarcerated.

Martin began his sentence on November 6, 2008 and was serving a 35 to 40 year sentence for second degree sexual assault of a child out of Custer County.

NDCS said the cause of Martin’s death has not yet been determined but he was being treated for a medical condition.

Whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

