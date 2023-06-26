Lincoln County Board of Commissioners seek bids for multi-use building and pest control staff

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning. They discussed 12 items.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners held their weekly meeting Monday morning.

Chairman Jerry Woodruff encouraged to the general public to place bids for a multi-use building for Region 51 Emergency Management. He said that the Board had not received any bids so far, but are eager to.

“We are going to advertise again for that multi-purpose building and we’re hopeful that we have some more interested people,” said Woodruff.

Around three weeks ago, the Board of Commissioners declined to renew their contract with the USDA for pest control due to unusually high fee expenses. As a result, the board is advertising for part-time seasonal employees or independent contractors to take on pest control with an emphasis on prairie dogs.

Chairman Woodruff hopes to have a new program department in place to handle what was being done by the next month. He encouraged the public to be on the lookout for the two positions mentioned.

Interested individuals can find more information on the Lincoln County website.

