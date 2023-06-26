Nebraska, Iowa to receive more than $400M apiece to assure broadband access

President Biden announced his administration’s ‘Internet for All’ initiative on Monday.
(MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa will get $405 million and $415 million, respectively, to make sure all residents, particularly those in rural areas, have access to high-speed broadband internet.

President Biden’s “Internet for All” announcement on Monday marked the launch of the second phase of his administration’s “Investing in America” tour. The $42.45 billion in allocations will be distributed across the country to deliver affordable, reliable high-speed internet to all Americans, including places where there’s either no service or service is too slow.

Nebraska is due to receive $405,281,070.41. That amounts to about $206.35 for each Nebraskan, according to U.S. Census Bureau stats. Iowa will get $415,331,313.00, or about $130.07 per capita.

ALLOCATIONS: See how much other states are getting

“These investments will help all Americans. We’re not going to leave anyone behind,” Biden said, pledging to also bring down the costs of a service that has now become a household utility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

