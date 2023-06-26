North Platte Pride Room hosts third pride celebration

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The North Platte Pride Room held their third annual pride celebration in North Platte on Sunday.

A large crowd gathered at Cody Park to honor the LGBTQ+ community from 4-8 p.m..

Many activities and food were offered to the Lincoln County attendees of the event.

The organizer of the event, Alexis Brian, stressed that both acceptance and inclusion is the main message she wanted to share with the community. “Knowing that I can be both accepted and included, not one or the other is what pride means to me,” said Brian. “Here we don’t just tolerate you we accept you and we love you.”

If interested in joining the group or learning more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.