Pets and fireworks: What you need to know

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the Fourth of July approaches, fireworks are being used to celebrate the holiday, which can lead to some very unhappy pets.

Fireworks can cause anxiety attacks in both dogs and cats, leading to possible injuries, runaways, and other side effects.

Jo Mayber, president of PAWS-itive Partners in North Platte, has had a fair share of dogs and cats over the years and regrets using fireworks to celebrate the holiday, now knowing what they were doing to her pets.

“About 50% of dogs are effected by the noise of fireworks and the fear,” Mayber said.

She recommends that if you pet is scared by fireworks, you take them to an interior room of the house with limited windows and doors, and make sure they are closed, and where you will be.

“Some people will say don’t reinforce their fear by snuggling them or hug them because that reinforces that it’s a bad situation, and I don’t agree with that,” Mayber said. “They need to be nurtured during this time that they’re afraid.”

Mayber said she now spends what she would have spent on fireworks on food for animals in shelters or to other things that could benefit animals.

