Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results

Video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in a 40-yard foot race. (Source: Emerald Downs / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (Gray News/TMX) – Move over, horses – grandparent racing is the hot new thing!

Emerald Downs racetrack in Washington State held its first Grandparents Weekend, featuring a “Grandparents Race” on Sunday that had more than 20 runners participate.

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in an approximately 40-yard foot race.

Video shows two of the grandparents tumbling on the dirt track, but no one was injured.

Steve Butler of Everett, Washington, was crowned the winner of the inaugural “Grandparents Race.”

Grandparents Weekend included free entry to the racetrack for grandparents and prize drawings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

The second day of concerts for NEBRASKAland Days went smoothly on Saturday night.
Second day of NEBRASKAland Days Concerts go off without a hitch
Cody Johnson took the stage at the Wild West Arena after a 30 minute rain delay due to...
Cody Johnson takes the stage at Wild West Arena after 30 minute rain delay
The North Platte Pride room held their third celebration to honor the LGBTQ+ community at Cody...
North Platte Pride Room hosts third pride celebration
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy
The front of Big Boy
Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy

Latest News

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson sits at the...
Prosecutor: Deputy fled during Parkland school massacre, putting own life ahead of students’
FILE - Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in Nov....
Prosecutors seeking death penalty against man accused of slaying of 4 University of Idaho students
KNOP Weather Outlook This Week 6-27-2023
Some sun with more storm chances ahead; hot to start week
According to authorities, the suspect in the disappearance is 25-year-old Efrain Sanchez-Jimenez
Amber Alert canceled for 2-month-old baby in California
Jay Bloom and his son Sean Bloom were offered spots on the Titan submersible’s ill-fated trip...
‘That could’ve been us’: Father, son turned down spots on doomed Titan trip due to safety concerns