Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After issues with an online auction, Union Pacific sold two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy No. 4014 on Friday.

Originally Union Pacific was going to allow one rider on the journey from Pine Bluff from Cheyanne, WY, after an online auction. The eBay listing auction winner had bid $21,000 on the ride.

Union Pacific said in a statement that the winner had “manipulated” the auction process, and decided to offer two tickets to ride in the locomotive instead. Each ticket cost $9,500 for the one hour journey with the proceeds going towards the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

The tickets sold out quickly, according to a post on the Union Pacific Facebook page.

KNOP’s Ian Mason took a similar journey in the cab of the Big Boy, and his story can be found here.

The ride is scheduled for July 3, as the locomotive makes its way back to Cheyanne from the College World Series in Omaha.

