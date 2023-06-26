Warm with mainly sunny conditions with isolated storms at times Monday into Wednesday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Mainly sunny conditions with some thunderstorm potential across the area Monday into Wednesday with warm temperatures.

An area of low pressure to our south and high pressure centered to our north and west, this will bring in warm conditions with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s Monday into Wednesday. Mainly sunny conditions with breezy conditions with wind speeds of 5 to 15 mph and coming out of the south and east. With these systems, this will aide in some thunderstorm development across the area, but will be isolated to near scattered in nature. Brief heavy rainfall and some strong storms possible in far north west areas.

Warm conditions with isolated storms at times
Warm conditions with isolated storms at times

Another stronger storm will be moving through the area during the evening Wednesday into Friday, and this will spark off more showers and thunderstorm chances. Highs will drop down into the 70s and 80s with breezy conditions. Locally heavy rainfall and strong to severe weather are a possibility during this time, and we will keep you posted.

