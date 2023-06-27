10 Red Willow County businesses receive 100% compliance rate for alcohol checks

This most recent operation ran from Nov. 7-8.
This most recent operation ran from Nov. 7-8.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Red Willow County on Thursday.

In total, 10 businesses were checked. All of the businesses refused to sell alcohol to a minor for a 100% compliance rate.

The businesses included convenience stores, grocery stores, hotels, restaurants, liquor stores and bars. All of the businesses checked the minor’s ID.

This project was supported in whole or part by grant #93.959 under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

