Arrest made in North Platte shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A shooting incident prompted a large response from law enforcement and first responders on Monday afternoon. Reports of a victim with a gunshot wound led officers from the North Platte Police Department to the 300 block of South Bailey Street. At the scene, they discovered a 32-year-old victim.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooting took place in the 200 block of North McCabe, but the victim had driven himself to the South Bailey area.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Ross Rivera, was determined to be involved in the incident.

Officers proceeded to the residence in the 200 block of North McCabe and utilized their patrol units’ PA system to establish contact with the resident. The first person to exit the home, however, was not Rivera.

Officers discovered two bullet holes near the front door of the residence on North McCabe. They also recovered a 40-caliber handgun and two spent cartridges. Despite these findings, Rivera remained at large. Fortunately, authorities were able to contact Rivera later that day, and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Rivera faces the following charges: 2nd degree assault and use of a firearm to commit a felony and possession of a weapon by a prohibited person.

News 2 is working to learn the condition of the victim and the extent of his injuries.

Ross Rivera (North Platte Police)

