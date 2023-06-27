Farm Credit Services of America relocates North Platte building

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Farmers Credit Services of America held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their new building as they expand in North Platte.

Vice President Marshall Kelms said the relocation from East Phelps Avenue to Highway 83 is the perfect opportunity to grow their North Platte location.

According to Kelms, employees needed more space that the old facility did not provide due to the construction of the building. The new office also allows the team to have more technology to better serve the customers.

“We have facilities in Kearney and McCook, Nebraska but this is by far one of the best turnouts I’ve ever seen for a groundbreaking,” Kelms said. “It really shows to me the chamber strength in North Platte and how other businesses are coming together and are excited about making an investment in this community.”

Kelms said the North Platte location’s current 28 employees have outgrown the office on East Phelps.

The construction will start towards the end of the summer.

The building is expected to be open at the end of summer 2024.

