Farm Credit Services of America relocates North Platte building

Farm Credit Services of America had their groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon in honor of...
Farm Credit Services of America had their groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon in honor of their building relocation.(Mia Dugan)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Farmers Credit Services of America held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their new building as they expand in North Platte.

Vice President Marshall Kelms said the relocation from East Phelps Avenue to Highway 83 is the perfect opportunity to grow their North Platte location.

According to Kelms, employees needed more space that the old facility did not provide due to the construction of the building. The new office also allows the team to have more technology to better serve the customers.

“We have facilities in Kearney and McCook, Nebraska but this is by far one of the best turnouts I’ve ever seen for a groundbreaking,” Kelms said. “It really shows to me the chamber strength in North Platte and how other businesses are coming together and are excited about making an investment in this community.”

Kelms said the North Platte location’s current 28 employees have outgrown the office on East Phelps.

The construction will start towards the end of the summer.

The building is expected to be open at the end of summer 2024.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
The front of Big Boy
Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival
Floyd Martin
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln
The North Platte Pride room held their third celebration to honor the LGBTQ+ community at Cody...
North Platte Pride Room hosts third pride celebration

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook This Week 6-27-2023
Active with severe chances this week; more sun this weekend
Michael Thomas
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center after found unresponsive in cell
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
This most recent operation ran from Nov. 7-8.
10 Red Willow County businesses receive 100% compliance rate for alcohol checks