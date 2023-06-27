Governor Pillen announces appointment of Nebraska’s first broadband director

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Nebraska’s first broadband director Tuesday afternoon.

Patrick Haggerty was named Nebraska’s broadband director and will assume his new duties July 17. He will lead the Nebraska Broadband Office established by Executive Order No 23-02 and LB 683 to coordinate broadband deployment across the state.

Pillen established the Office of the Director of Broadband as part of his executive Cabinet.

“Patrick’s many years of executive level experience in the telecommunications and government relations fields uniquely positions him to lead our efforts to bring reliable and affordable high-speed internet to all Nebraskans,” Pillen said. “The Broadband Office will connect Nebraska, coordinating efforts across state and federal programs to ensure there is an innovative vision and execution capable of bringing broadband services to our rural communities.”

Haggerty said this is a pivotal time where a strategic and coordinated approach to broadband deployment is vital. “As someone who grew up in Nebraska and built a career serving rural America, I am thankful for the opportunity to return to Nebraska with a focus of bringing high-speed internet to all Nebraskans,” he said.

Haggerty has almost three decades of experience and has served in a variety of roles with Qwest Communications, CenturyLink and Charter Communications.

Most recently, Haggerty served as the regional senior director for State Government Affairs over Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota.

The Nebraska Broadband Office will oversee the roughly $405 million awarded to Nebraska through the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program. The office, supported by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, is currently collecting public input for the five-year action plan that will inform Nebraska’s proposal for the execution of BEAD funds.

Pillen, Haggerty, K.C. Belitz from the Department of Economic Development and Vicki Kramer of DOT will conduct a fly around on July 6 to discuss and outline his administration’s approach for connecting Nebraska. More details on times and locations for the event will be announced soon.

The Broadband Office, along with DOT, the Nebraska Information Technology Commission and the Office of the Chief Information Officer continue to host public meetings across Nebraska, to provide and seek input about the quality and availability of internet access. Several upcoming meetings remain.

Public Meetings on Broadband Expansion

To learn more information and provide feedback, visit their website.

