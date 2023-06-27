Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center after found unresponsive in cell

Michael Thomas
Michael Thomas(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate has died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln after he was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, staff members initiated CPR and contacted emergency medical services when they found 46-year-old Michael Thomas unresponsive. Upon their arrival, Thomas was pronounced deceased.

The Nebraska State Patrol is now conducting an investigation into Thomas’ death.

Thomas began his sentence on May 11 and was serving a 0 to 48 months sentence for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, resisting arrest and attempted tampering with a witness.

According to officials, 11 inmates have died in NDCS facilities so far in 2023.

Eight of those have been at the RTC. The Inspector General for the prison system said that the NDCS hospital is located at that facility, and that eight of the 11 who have died were being treated for a medical condition. The other three deaths are still being investigated.

The Inspector General said they’ve been asking questions and will be reviewing the grand jury report that’s done after every inmate death.

Looking at previous years, 18 inmates died in 2022, 15 died in 2021, eight died in 2020,10 died in 2019 and nine died in 2018.

Whenever an inmate dies in the custody of NDCS, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
The front of Big Boy
Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival
Floyd Martin
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln
The North Platte Pride room held their third celebration to honor the LGBTQ+ community at Cody...
North Platte Pride Room hosts third pride celebration

Latest News

Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
SCENE VIDEO: Shooting investigation
One person is dead following a single-vehicle crash north of Kearney
One killed in Highway 10 crash near Kearney
Severe weather potential are in the cards during the day Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible during the day Tuesday; A break from the storms Wednesday