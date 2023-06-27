Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday

By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - An incident occurred just after 5 p.m. on Bailey Street between C and D Streets in North Platte on Monday afternoon.

More than a dozen police officers and several first responders were present at the scene.

Not much is known about what transpired, but we can confirm that an individual left the area in an ambulance.

Most officers had left the scene by roughly 5:15 p.m. as they headed toward another scene, however it is unknown at this time if the two instances are related or not.

We’ve reached out to the City of North Platte Police Department about the incident and are awaiting a response.

