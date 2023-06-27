King named Nebraska women’s gymnastics assistant

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Current volunteer assistant Marissa King has been named a full-time assistant coach for the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program, Head Coach Heather Brink announced Tuesday.

King will join Brink and assistant coaches Brian Amato and Oleksii Koltakov on the Husker staff. The NCAA Division I Council adopted a proposal in January that, among other changes, allows teams that utilized a volunteer coach to add a full-time coach position beginning this season.

King joined the Nebraska women’s gymnastics program in August of 2022, serving the Huskers as the volunteer assistant for the 2023 season and helping NU to the NCAA Regionals.

Prior to Nebraska, King spent two years as a choreographer and club gymnastics coach in Birmingham, Alabama, and Austin, Texas. She also spent the 2022 season as a gymnastics analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network. King was an artistic acrobat in Cirque du Soleil from 2014 to 2020, performing with Amaluna (2014-18) and Alegria (2018-20).

One of the most decorated collegiate gymnasts, King competed for the University of Florida (2010-13). She was the national champion on vault in 2011 and finished her career as an 11-time All-American. King led the Gators to three SEC Championships (2010, 2012, 2013) and the program’s first ever NCAA Championship in 2013. She also earned All-SEC honors in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Prior to her collegiate career, King competed as an all-arounder for Great Britain in the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games. King was named the Cambridge and District Sportswoman of the Year, and the Cambridge and Peterborough Young Sports Personality in 2007. King trained at Huntingdon Olympic Gymnastics Club under coaches Paul Hall and Monica Desalermos.

King served as a volunteer assistant coach at Florida in 2014, helping the Gators to back-to-back national championships.

A dual-major in mass communications and geography, King earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida in August of 2014.

