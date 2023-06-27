One killed in Highway 10 crash near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the scene of a single-vehicle crash five miles north of Kearney on Highway 10.

BCSO says a midsize SUV left the roadway just south of the intersection of 160th Road and Highway 10. After entering the west ditch, the vehicle vaulted and in turn ejected the lone occupant from the vehicle.

Since next of kin have not been notified, the identity of the deceased hasn’t been released.

Deputies were assisted by members of the Kearney Police Department, KVFD fire and rescue personnel, CHI-GSH paramedics, Buffalo County Attorney Office, and Nebraska Department of Transportation. The investigation continues, so make sure to keep it with Local4 for further updates.

