Schwellenbach selected for All-Star Futures Game

Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for...
Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.(UNL)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Former Nebraska All-American Spencer Schwellenbach was selected by Major League Baseball for the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

Schwellenbach, a first-team All-American and John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year at Nebraska, will join a group of 25 prospects on the National League roster that will go against 25 prospects on the American League roster on July 8 at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. The game will be televised nationally on the MLB Network at 6 p.m. CT.

A second-round draft pick in 2021, Schwellenbach has opened his professional career with a 3-2 record and 2.76 ERA in 12 starts at Single-A Augusta in the Atlanta Braves organization.

Schwellenbach is the fourth former Husker to play in the Futures game, joining Jamal Strong (2001), Alex Gordon (2006) and Joba Chamberlain (2007). All three Huskers eventually reached the Major Leagues after playing in the Futures game.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The second day of concerts for NEBRASKAland Days went smoothly on Saturday night.
Second day of NEBRASKAland Days Concerts go off without a hitch
Cody Johnson took the stage at the Wild West Arena after a 30 minute rain delay due to...
Cody Johnson takes the stage at Wild West Arena after 30 minute rain delay
The front of Big Boy
Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy
The North Platte Pride room held their third celebration to honor the LGBTQ+ community at Cody...
North Platte Pride Room hosts third pride celebration
A jet ski collision at Lake McConaughy claims the life of a Colorado man over the weekend.
Colorado man dies in jet ski crash at Lake McConaughy

Latest News

Husker alum and current volunteer assistant Savanah Anderson-Baer has been named a full-time...
Former Husker named Nebraska soccer assistant
North Platte Plainsmen players gather on the mound for a pitcher meeting during a game on June...
Plainsmen fall to Gameday Angels
Jovan Suarez readies to swing in game one of the doubleheader between the Plainsmen and the...
Australia Select Colts visit Plainsmen for doubleheader
Former Husker Fish leads Australian Select Colts into North Platte