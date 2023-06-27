Strong to severe storms possible during the day Tuesday; A break from the storms Wednesday

During the day Tuesday, some strong thunderstorms are possible across the viewing area, with all severe modes possible.
By Andre Brooks
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- During the day Tuesday, more thunderstorms are in the forecast, with some being on the strong to severe side. A break from the storms during the day Wednesday.

An area of low pressure is to our south and an area of high pressure to the east will be aiding in lift, shear, moisture and instability in the atmosphere will allow for more thunderstorm development during the day Tuesday. A marginal to slight chance of severe weather is in the cards for today. Damaging winds, hail, large at times, locally heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes being a possibility. Before the storms arrive, temperatures will climb up into the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 50s and 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies with breezy winds, with speeds around 10 to 20 mph. The main timing will be between 4 p.m. CDT until midnight CDT.

Severe weather potential are in the cards during the day Tuesday
Severe weather potential are in the cards during the day Tuesday(Andre Brooks)

On Wednesday, there will be a lull in the activity in the stormy weather. Sunny conditions will be the theme during the day and highs in the mid 80s to near 90 with slight winds with values around 5 to 15 mph. During the days Thursday into Saturday, a slow moving complex system will be moving through, and this will allow more chances of showers and thunderstorms. Some providing severe weather across the area and very heavy rainfall, with amounts 1 to 4 inches with locally higher totals. Highs will drop down into the 70s and 80s during this time with northeasterly winds around 5 to 15 mph.

Seasonable conditions are in store for the area Wednesday with more sun
Seasonable conditions are in store for the area Wednesday with more sun(Andre Brooks)

