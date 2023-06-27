Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the conclusion of the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival, three longtime members of the Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee are retiring; Jack Morris, Marty Peterson, and Jeremey Dezort.

Longtime NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge said it’s hard to put into words what these three men have meant to the NEBRASKAland Days Festival and the North Platte Community.

“You lose two Chairman of that Committee, Jack is the current Chair and has been since 2011, and Marty pre-dated him as Chairman for over a decade,” Fudge said. “You lose experience like that but you also lose in Jeremey one of our better grounds folks. Jeremey could basically solve any arena problem we had around here because he is so good with heavy equipment and that sort of stuff. So he was a really important piece of what we do here as well. Jack and Marty meanwhile, are very steady-handed people who have guided that rodeo through some really interesting times. Jack especially, he and I worked closely through the COVID year. Those are experiences you can’t just take somebody and plug them in so the holes might be noticeable for a bit.”

A lot of work done by the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee is done behind the scenes and throughout the course of nearly 18 months.

Dr. Ben Lashley came on the board in 2004 and stressed that his three retiring colleagues have worked tirelessly to ensure the best of the best participated each year at the Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo.

“Those three guys were very much involved in every aspect of our committee,” said Lashley. “Jack was an excellent leader and was very kind to everyone and very complimentary to people. Marty was very much the same way, he had a lot of background knowledge and really prided himself on learning the sport and knowing what was going on in the sport. I want to thank those guys immensely for what they have perpetuated our sport of rodeo in North Platte. The commitment that they gave to the committee and to NEBRASKAland Days in general. They’ve served their community well and honorably over the years.”

Jack Morris has served as the Committee Chari for the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee since 2011, he and his wife Muffy moved to North Platte in 1996 and Jack became a Rodeo Committee Member in 2000 after spending several years volunteering for the rodeo un-tying calves. During the 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival, the Morriss was presented with the highest honor the NEBRASKAland Days organization can bestow, the Dale Studley Memorial Award.

“To be honest with you, it was a big honor,” Morris said. “But the biggest thing to me was having my wife Muffy listed on there also. A lot of folks don’t realize how much the spouses lean in and do for the event. She has also done an outstanding job with the Miss Rodeo Nebraska Committee and organization. I was really tickled that she was named on there as well.”

Morris and his colleagues on the Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee presented former Chairman Marty Pederson with the Trail Boss Award on the final night of the 2023 Buffalo Bill Rodeo. Morris stresses that the award is long overdue but surprising the Petersons was not an easy task.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.