Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Three longtime leaders of the Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee have officially retired from their posts.

One of the retiring chairman, Jack Morris, said that the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee is in good hands.

“A couple of years ago we added some more folks to the committee knowing that some of us have been on there for a while,” Morris said. “And, having some experience with folks that have been through a rodeo cycle or two would be a big benefit when some of us decided to step down. The crew we’ve got on there now though, I’d put up against any rodeo committee in the country.”

NEBRASKAland Days Executive Director David Fudge said a pair of longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee members and North Platte Businessmen have stepped forward into leadership positions with the Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee.

“Whenever you lose that kind of experience you want to make darn sure that you have some good people there ready to step into those shoes and fill them as much as possible,” Fudge said. “It’ll take some time to fill them fully but we’ve got some good people behind them. Levi Fischer will become the new Chairman of the Rodeo Committee and Justin Thompson the Co-Chair. So, we feel pretty good about where we are at, certainly, we are going to miss those folks that are leaving that committee and we are grateful that they have invested as much time here as they have. These folks don’t get an ounce of compensation to be out there doing all of the work that they do. But what they do get is the satisfaction of helping put on that rodeo and I think they take a lot of pride in what goes on in that arena and I think it shows every year.”

Morris said he has a high level of confidence in Fischer and Thompson.

“I couldn’t be happier that those guys stepped up and raised their hands to move the rodeo forward,” Morris said. “The thing that I spoke to the entire committee about was carrying on the tradition of the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. It’s always been important to us and those two I think are going to do a great job.”

Morris also said he will give his continued support for the NEBRASKAland Days organization, the Buffalo Bill Rodeo and both respective committees.

“I’m not going anywhere, I told them any help they needed or whatever I’d certainly be available,” Morris said. “I told them I’d be free of full advice.”

Learn more about the Hall of Fame Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee here.

