Iron Horse Park Youth Fishing Day event postponed due to weather

(WLOX)
By Mia Dugan
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Iron Horse Park Youth Fishing Day event scheduled for Tuesday night was moved to Thursday, July 6, due to expected weather.

The July 6 event will be held at Iron Horse Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community Connections, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Hope Esperanza are hosting the event.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident on Bailey Street in North Plate drew more than a dozen law enforcement officers on...
Large police presence in central North Platte on Monday
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting
The front of Big Boy
Union Pacific sells two tickets to ride in the cab of Big Boy
Previous Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee Chairs Marty Pederson (left) and Jack Morris (Right)
Three longtime Buffalo Bill Rodeo committee members retire with the conclusion of 2023 NEBRASKAland Days Festival
Floyd Martin
Inmate dies at Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln

Latest News

Nebraska State Capitol
Governor Pillen announces appointment of Nebraska’s first broadband director
KNOP Weather Outlook This Week 6-27-2023
Active with severe chances this week; more sun this weekend
Two North Platte Businessmen take-on leadership roles with Buffalo Bill Rodeo Committee
Ross Rivera
Arrest made in North Platte shooting