Iron Horse Park Youth Fishing Day event postponed due to weather
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Iron Horse Park Youth Fishing Day event scheduled for Tuesday night was moved to Thursday, July 6, due to expected weather.
The July 6 event will be held at Iron Horse Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Community Connections, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Hope Esperanza are hosting the event.
