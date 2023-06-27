Iron Horse Park Youth Fishing Day event postponed due to weather

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Iron Horse Park Youth Fishing Day event scheduled for Tuesday night was moved to Thursday, July 6, due to expected weather.

The July 6 event will be held at Iron Horse Park from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Community Connections, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Hope Esperanza are hosting the event.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.