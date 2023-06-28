Two North Platte men arrested in child exploitation investigation

2 North Platte men arrested in child exploitation investigation
By Tristen Winder
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the North Platte Police Department, have arrested two North Platte men after a child exploitation investigation, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

On Tuesday, NSP performed a search warrant at a residence near West 5th Street and North Carr Avenue. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.

NSP said the residents, 54-year-old Christopher L. Rader-Schmidt and 19-year-old Brandon K. Rader-Schmidt, were both arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Both men were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

