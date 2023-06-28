Two North Platte men arrested in child exploitation investigation
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol Tech Crimes Unit, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations and the North Platte Police Department, have arrested two North Platte men after a child exploitation investigation, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
On Tuesday, NSP performed a search warrant at a residence near West 5th Street and North Carr Avenue. The search of the residence involved a child exploitation investigation.
NSP said the residents, 54-year-old Christopher L. Rader-Schmidt and 19-year-old Brandon K. Rader-Schmidt, were both arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.
Both men were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.