6-year-old removed from life support days after incident at Omaha water park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 6-year-old who nearly drowned at Fun-Plex on Sunday afternoon has died.

Omaha Police confirmed the boy’s death to 6 News around noon Wednesday.

The boy’s family had told 6 News on Monday that they were hoping for a miracle after the incident, saying he had no brain activity.

His mother set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses and transportation of his body to the family’s home in Sioux City, Iowa.

“We are heartbroken as we have to ask for help to bury our son ... We were hoping for a miracle, but sadly we had to make the decision to remove him from life support as his brain was showing no activity,” the post states, noting that the boy, Kidus, was a twin.

OPD officers were called to the water park, located near 70th and Q streets, shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when the boy was noticed to be underwater and was pulled from the wave pool.

He was transported to CHI Health-CUMC-Bergan Mercy with life-saving measures in progress and later transferred to Children’s Hospital.

Fun-Plex issued a statement on Wednesday afternoon:

“We are deeply saddened, and our hearts are with the family during this very difficult time. Our primary focus throughout our 40 years in business is to provide a safe environment for every person who walks through our gates. We continue that steadfast commitment.”

The water park has been closed since Sunday and said earlier this week that it will remain closed through Wednesday.

